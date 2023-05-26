Fans support TOWIE’s Georgia & Tommy as they discuss baby loss

Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet have been opening up about their recent baby loss.

The Only Way Is Essex stars have been sharing more of their personal lives in the brand-new season of their reality show, Georgia and Tommy: Baby Steps.

In last night’s episode, Georgia and Tommy chose to get candid with their viewers as they found out that they had sadly lost their baby after attending their 12 week scan.

Three days after receiving the devastating news, the couple – who are already parents to two-year-old son Brody – resumed filming and opened up about their miscarriage.

Credit: Georgia Kousoulou Instagram

"Unfortunately we didn't get the results that we were staying positive for and Georgia has had a miscarriage,” Tommy explained, adding: "Nothing in the world can prepare you for that.”

Georgia then went on to detail her struggles since losing her baby. "I think today I have been more positive about everything, because I haven't really been able to get out of bed for three days,” she noted.

The 31-year-old also recalled the heartbreaking moment that she knew she had had a miscarriage. "As soon as he scanned me I knew something was wrong,” Georgia shared.

Credit: ITV

"I just knew it, I could tell by everyone's faces, I could tell by the silence and at that point everything just stopped,” she admitted.

Later in the episode, Georgia got visibly upset as she came to terms with her loss. "I feel like someone has taken my baby away from me and now what am I left with? An empty bump with nothing in it,” she confessed heartbreakingly.

Since the episode aired, many have been showing their support for the couple on social media. Georgia shared a clip from the episode on her Instagram account, and has subsequently received a wave of love in her comments section.

Credit: Georgia Kousoulou Instagram

“Sending all my love,” replied former Hollyoaks actress Jorgie Porter.

“It’s so devastating I’m so sorry. You’re an amazing mummy. Sending so much love Xx,” added fellow TOWIE alum Lucy Mecklenburgh.

“I’ve been there I totally understand it’s devastating xx,” a third commenter added.