Fans support Olivia Munn as she discusses breast cancer recovery

Olivia Munn has been reflecting on her journey after recovering from breast cancer. 

In March, the X-Men: Apocalypse actress announced that she had been diagnosed with Luminal B breast cancer in both of her breasts in April 2023.

After undergoing four surgeries, Olivia revealed she is now cancer-free earlier this year. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The 44-year-old has now opened up about the difference a year can make to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month because today she is with her newborn daughter, while last year she was recovering from surgery. 

On Instagram, Munn shared a snap to her 3M followers of herself cuddling her baby girl.

She captioned the post, “This time last year I was recovering from my fourth surgery and now I’m hanging with my baby girl”.

“Breast Cancer Awareness Month just started. Last year I was diagnosed with bilateral Luminal B breast cancer. There were many people integral to saving my life but it was my OB-GYN @drthaisaliabadi who set me on the path to survival”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“She used the Tyrer-Cuzick Risk Assessment Test to calculate my risk of getting breast cancer. My high score led me down a road of many tests that resulted in a cancer diagnosis”.

“The test is free, online and takes only a few minutes. To take it you can either google “Tyrer-Cuzick Test” or you can go to Dr. Aliabadi’s website SheMD.org (@shemdpodcast) and also get action items on what to do depending on your percentage of risk”.

Olivia closed off with a touching message that reads, “To everyone who is battling or has battled cancer, in whatever form, I send you all my love”.

Many fans of The Newsroom star headed to the comments to flood her with supportive messages. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

One fan wrote, “Beautiful picture of you and your little girl. Congratulations to you and your family. Wishing you good health and a happy life going forward”.

“Congrats to your family you are so strong”, penned a second fan while a third commented, “So happy for you and your family!”.

Olivia announced that her second child, Méi June, has been born via surrogacy last month. 

Olivia is also a mum to her two-year-old son named Malcolm, whom she shares with her husband John Mulaney too. 

