Fans support Jamie Lynn Spears as she reflects on having baby at 16

Jamie Lynn Spears is celebrating a huge milestone for her daughter.

Fans of the former Zoey 101 star have shared support as she announced the wonderful news that her first-born, Maddie, has decided to go to college to ‘further her athletic and academic career’.

Reflecting back on having Maddie when she was 16 years old, Jamie Lynn admitted she was ‘judged by the world’ at the time, and compared the different path her daughter is taking at the same age.

Credit: Jamie Lynn Spears Instagram

On Instagram, Spears shared a collection of photos of her and Maddie over the years to her 2.2M followers.

The pictures show a young Jamie on the cover of a magazine with newborn Maddie in her arms, as well as a current image of Maddie in her softball gear.

Jamie Lynn captioned the touching post, “all in my feels, bc my baby girl has committed to furthering her athletic & academic career at the University of Southern Miss!”.

“I can remember it like it was just yesterday, as the whole world watched and judged as I made the choice to have my baby at 16 years old, fast fwd to today, and that same little baby girl is now 16 years old herself announcing that she will be going to play D1 ball for an amazing college”.

Credit: Jamie Lynn Spears Instagram

The former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here star continued, “I feel like I can’t take much credit for anything, bc I have witnessed this kid go through, face, & overcome some impossible things by her own strong will, convictions, determination, & the sheer grace of God”.

“I did everything I could to better myself in order to be the mama she deserved, & to break those generational curses, so they weren’t passed on to her or any future generations”.

Jamie closed off by adding, “I think her story is a true testament to trusting God’s will & being able to achieve whatever you’re willing to work hard for, and I couldn’t be more proud of her! Love you, Maddie”.

Credit: Jamie Lynn Spears Instagram

Many fans of the 33-year-old headed to the comments to send supportive and celebratory messages to her and her family.

One fan wrote, “Chills reading this post! Incredible. Way to go Maddie! Way to go mom!”.

“SO wonderful!! A huge congratulations to Maddie. You are an amazing mom”, penned a second commenter.

Another social media user added, “Congratulations! So happy for Maddie and for y’all too!”.