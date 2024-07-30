Fans support Charlotte Dawson as she reflects on son’s birth

Charlotte Dawson has left fans emotional as she reflects on her second son’s birth.

Charlotte shares three-year-old Noah and baby Jude with her fiancé Matthew Sarsfield.

As today is Jude’s first birthday, the Ex on the Beach star has been reminiscing on when she went into labour before his arrival.

Sharing a video to her 1.3M Instagram followers, Charlotte revealed the moment her waters broke a year ago and revealed glimpses from her labour.

In the caption of the post, she explained, “This time last year … my waters went omggggg. I’m in tears!! Guys can we even cope with how much Noah has grown up?!!??!!! The way he says hotitallll”.

“I had to share this video it’s too cute & bringing it allll back … Can’t believe it’s been one whole year of our beautiful Jude. so excited for tomorrow”.

Many fans of the reality star took to the comments to share their sweet reactions to the footage.

One commenter said, “Oh my goodness, so emotional. I remember it well a year ago, but it got me all over again…this last year has flown by”.

“What an emotional video and thank you for sharing this with us”, penned a second fan.

A third added, “Love this every time I watch it it make me smile so beautiful x”.

Dawson also posted the clip to her Stories with the same text and an added message that reads, “The best year of our lives. But wish it didn’t have to go so quick”.

Charlotte also shared an insight into Jude’s Peter Rabbit-themed party as she shared a snap of a backdrop with the character on it and the presents she and Matthew got for their birthday boy.

The former Love Squad star revealed, “Can’t wait to see his little face in the morning he will be so excited. Noah can’t wait to open his pressies with him… we've had to wrap some of Noah’s old toys hahaha cos I had no idea what to get him he’ll be like that’s mine”.