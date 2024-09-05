Fans shocked as Megan McKenna shares huge pregnancy update

Megan McKenna has shared a huge update on her pregnancy journey.

The former The Only Way is Essex star announced the exciting news in April that she is expecting her first child with her fiancé Oli Burke.

As her due date nears closer, Megan has left fans surprised as she revealed that she is now moving to Germany with her partner and will be giving birth there.

Opening up about the plan in a video to her 2.9M Instagram followers, McKenna explained, “Guess what? I'm moving to Germany”.

“I know I did some Stories yesterday about packing and a few of you thought I was going into labour, but no, let's hope I don't go into labour because I am now giving birth in Germany”.

“I know a few of you guys have been wondering, ‘Where's Oli?’ and obviously Oli is in Germany and all of our stuff has been in storage for a couple of months”.

“It's actually a bit crazy that I'm moving different countries, I'm actually excited – it's obviously going to be a big change”.

Megan went on to admit that she’s been getting Braxton Hicks and has some baby bits packed in an ‘emergency baby bag just in case’ she goes into early labour.

“How funny is this; I actually took German in school, I actually chose German over Spanish. But, I don't know anything in German. I actually don't know how to speak German, Guten Tag”.

In the caption of the post, Megan wrote, “Time for our next chapter. Guten tag I’m so excited. what’s “I’m gluten free” in German?”.

Many fans of the reality star headed to the comments to share how surprised they are at the news, while others shared supportive messages for the expectant mum.

One fan wrote, “Wow!! Big news. Wishing you both the best of luck”.

“Wishing you and Oli the best of luck in your next chapter in Germany and becoming parents”, penned a second fan.

Another commenter said, “Wow so exciting for you and Oliver and you look amazing as always babe”.