Fans share support for Demi Lovato as Child Star doc trailer drops

The trailer for Demi Lovato’s Child Star documentary has been released.

Demi is known for starring in Camp Rock, Sonny with a Chance and Princess Protection Program, as well as being a highly-acclaimed singer-songwriter.

Now, Lovato is making their directorial debut in a new documentary about growing up in the limelight and the effect it had on them and many other stars in the same position.

The trailer features a number of interviews with many famous faces including Drew Barrymore, Alyson Stoner, Christina Ricci, Kenan Thompson and JoJo Siwa.

During the clip, Demi can be heard admitting, “Everyone wanted to make it in the industry at a young age. I was seven or eight years old”.

That’s so Raven star Raven-Symone then revealed she was just 16 months old when she was first put in front of a professional camera.

The message, “Join Demi Lovato for an intimate look at child stardom”, flashes on-screen between clips from movies and TV shows the 32-year-old previously starred in.

“There definitely is not a manual on how to navigate this industry at such a young age”, Demi tells a group of younger fans after other guest stars open up about their struggles with substance abuse.

The official synopsis for Hulu's Child Star reads, “Child Star explores the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world’s most famous former child stars. The film will mark Demi Lovato’s directorial debut with Nicola Marsh co-directing”.

When sharing the trailer on Instagram, Lovato wrote, “Growing up in the spotlight changed our lives forever. Thank you to all of the former child stars who shared their stories with me in my directorial debut and new documentary, Child Star. Coming to Hulu on September 17”.

Many fans of the singer and actress headed to the comments to praise the snippet of the candid documentary and share support with Demi.

One fan wrote, “This looks amazing. Thank you for sharing your story and getting others to do the same. Young people all think fans is the be-all goal but they don’t understand the sacrifices and dangers it can present. and all the best to you”.

“I can't wait to watch this Demi, super excited. This is beautiful, hopefully this healed your inner child. Love you and so proud”, penned a second.

A third commenter added, “Proud of you for speaking your truth! Can’t wait to watch!”.

Demi’s fiancé, Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes, also commented on the trailer to lovingly say, “what can’t u do, this is one of them onessssss. so proud of u baby”.

Watch the full trailer below: