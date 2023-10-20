Fans remember The Crown star Haydn Gwynne following her death

Fans have been paying tribute to actress Haydn Gwynne, following the announcement of her death.

The Crown and Drop the Dead Donkey star has passed away at the age of 66. It has since been confirmed that she had recently been diagnosed with cancer.

In a statement released today, Haydn’s agent announced: "It is with great sadness we are sharing with you that, following her recent diagnosis with cancer, the star of stage and screen Haydn Gwynne died in hospital in the small hours of Friday 20 October, surrounded by her beloved sons, close family and friends.”

Credit: Dan Wooller

"We would like to thank the staff and teams at the Royal Marsden and Brompton Hospitals for their wonderful care over the last few weeks,” they added.

Haydn first broke through the world of TV in the late 1980s, and quickly became a household name through her role as journalist Alex in satire series Drop the Dead Donkey. Her performance earned her a BAFTA nomination at the time.

Haydn later went on to star in Channel 4 comedy The Windsors, playing the role of Camilla. Sticking to a royal theme, she recently appeared in the fifth season of The Crown as Lady Susan Hussey, a member of the royal household who resigned over a racism row.

Credit: Channel 4

Haydn was also a prominent stage actress, having earned both Tony and Olivier awards in the West End and on Broadway for her performance in Billy Elliot the Musical.

Most recently, the actress was due to star in a new production of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends in London. However, in early September, Haydn suddenly pulled out of the show, citing "sudden personal circumstances".

Many fans have since taken to social media to share their tributes towards the late actress.

Credit: Sondheim's Old Friends / X

“So so awful to hear Haydn Gwynne has died, what a phenomenal performer she was,” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“RIP Haydn Gwynne. A remarkable and versatile actress,” another X user added.

Haydn is survived by her partner Jason Phipps and their two sons, Orlando and Harry.