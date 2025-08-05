Fans react as Zara McDermott officially debuts Louis Tomlinson romance

Zara McDermott has officially ‘hard launched’ her new relationship!

In early January, it was announced that the former Love Island bombshell had split with her partner of five years, former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson.

Then, in March, rumours began to swirl that Zara had moved on with One Direction hitmaker Louis Tomlinson, after the pair were spotted enjoying a dinner date at a Suffolk hotel.

Now, after several months of dating, Zara has revealed a glimpse into her relationship with Louis for the first time.

Last night, the 28-year-old took to Instagram to post a PDA-filled snap of the two lovebirds kissing, confirming that they are in a relationship.

Choosing to let the image speak for itself, Zara simply captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

Many fans of the former Strictly contestant have since been taking to her comments section to express their reactions.

“This is the cutest post ever!” one follower exclaimed.

“Love seeing you glowing and happy,” another praised.

Credit: Louis Tomlinson / Instagram

“Hard launch. I’M SO HERE FOR IT,” a third fan commented.

Although Louis has yet to post a loved-up snap of the couple on his own social media, the 33-year-old did debut Zara on his Instagram account last month.

On July 1, Louis shared some snaps from his time at Glastonbury festival. One of the photos featured Zara posing with the BRIT winner, along with his group of friends.

“Glasto 25,” Louis wrote in his caption, and Zara also commented: “Best weekend ever.”

Tension surrounding the couple’s new romance arose in June, when it was revealed that Louis would be playing football with Zara’s ex Sam at this year’s Soccer Aid for UNICEF event.

Speaking in May ahead of the charity match, Sam opened up about how he felt about the awkward situation.

“I’ve never met Louis, but the moment I see him, I’ll be like, ‘Mate, how amazing is this what we’re doing, and hopefully we can make as much money as possible,’” the 33-year-old stated to MailOnline.

“And I imagine – from what I hear is a really lovely bloke – I imagine the reply will be exactly the same,” Sam added.