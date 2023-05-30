Fans react as Succession’s Sarah Snook shares glimpse of first child

Sarah Snook is now a mum!

The Succession star has confirmed that she has welcomed her first child.

The Australian actress, who is best known for playing the role of Siobhan ‘Shiv’ Roy in the HBO drama, has given birth alongside her husband Dave Lawson.

Sarah chose to share the wonderful news via Instagram yesterday evening, following the premiere of the Succession finale.

The 35-year-old shared a teasing photo of herself watching the final episode, and fans were delighted to see a glimpse of her little one’s head in the snap.

Credit: Sarah Snook Instagram

Alongside a heartfelt message dedicated to the hit show, Sarah also confirmed that she has since become a mum.

“I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support,” she gushed at the end of her caption.

Many have since taken to Sarah’s comments section to congratulate her on her success – and the arrival of her newborn!

“Congratulations Sarah. (And a second congratulations on that little head too in frame too),” replied H2O: Just Add Water actress Phoebe Tonkin.

Credit: Succession Instagram

“Oh, Sarah! Queen of Queens!” added Sarah’s co-star J Smith Cameron.

“Congrats honey, love your dear little bubby’s head in the shot. Wonderous new beginnings xx,” another fan penned.

Sarah initially announced her pregnancy on March 20, when she debuted her baby bump at the premiere for Succession’s fourth and final season in New York City.

"It's exciting! I feel great," Sarah beamed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the time.

Credit: The Tonight Show (BTS) Instagram / Todd Owyoung

The TV star also surprised fans when she revealed that she didn’t have “too much longer” to wait before her due date. "Like two months? Well, I'm at 32 weeks,” she explained.

Sarah and comedian husband Dave tend to keep their relationship away from the public eye. After being friends since 2014, the couple fell in love in 2020 and later got married in February 2021 in Sarah’s back garden.

Congratulations to the new parents!