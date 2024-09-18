Fans react as Stacey Solomon shares incredible Halloween display

Fans have been reacting to Stacey Solomon’s latest Halloween decorations!

Every year, fans of the Sort Your Life Out presenter look forward to the moment that she reveals her lavish autumnal and Halloween decorations at the front door of her home, Pickle Cottage.

Now, as the Halloween season approaches, Stacey has delighted her fanbase by unveiling her decorations for this year’s celebrations.

Last night, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to post a video of her Halloween front door.

The video showcases mini pumpkins leading up to the door, which itself is decked out with a huge skeleton, as well as several skeleton heads weaved into a red roses display.

The video then sweetly cuts to Stacey’s youngsters – Rex (5), Rose (2) and Belle (1) – as they see the decorations for the first time.

“The Halloween Door,” Stacey exclaimed in the beginning of her caption.

“One of my favourite traditions. Seeing the kids come home from school and get so excited is my favourite,” she wrote sweetly, referring to her five children – Zachary (16), Leighton (12), Rex, Rose and Belle.

“Literally so proud of this year’s door, made from branches I scavenged off the side of the road, a cauldron I made from a bucket, skeletons I’ve collected over the years (other than Shazza on the door she’s new) And some pumpkins from our neighbour farmer Scott!” Stacey teased.

The former X Factor star then went on to explain why she has completed her Halloween decorations a little earlier this year.

“I know it’s very early this year but I actually needed to finish it before our Halloween event here on Thursday. I need no excuses to start early though, I’m so glad it gets to stay up a little longer & I have an actual excuse!” Stacey concluded.

Following her incredible reveal, many of Stacey’s 6M followers have been taking to her comments section to share their own reactions.

“Incredible Stacey, your children will remember every Halloween,” one fan replied.

“This is so cool and I love all the colours. Belle is so excited,” another gushed.

“You manage to top the year before every time! Love it Stacey,” a third fan praised.