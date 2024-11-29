Fans react as Roman Kemp reveals honest update on his mental health

Roman Kemp has shared a huge update on his progress with his mental health.

For several years, The One Show presenter has remained open with his fanbase with his difficulties surrounding his mental health.

Roman – who has been diagnosed with depression and PTSD – continues to be an advocate for men’s mental health, particularly after the heartbreak of one of his best friends, Joe Lyons, taking his own life in 2020.

Now, Roman has chosen to reveal a significant update on his mental health treatment.

Last night, the 31-year-old took to social media to post a statement, confirming that he is no longer taking medication for his depression diagnosis.

“It has now been 4 months since I stopped taking antidepressants and it's safe to say they're out of my system. Something I have taken since I was 15 years old,” he wrote.

“Now while I'm still learning about why I suddenly want to cry more and may get a bit snappier at my friends, I'm excited at the thought of understanding what the emotional side of me is really like,” Roman explained.

“I'm neither for or against taking anti-depressants, I'm about what is right for YOU and if it helps you then go for it. They helped me through a long period of mental struggle in my life but I'm now ready to move on,” the broadcaster continued.

“Only posting this in case anyone was ever worried about starting/stopping,” Roman added.

Following his candid message, many of Roman’s 1.4M followers have been sending him their support.

“Amazing!! And so admirable for speaking out xx wishing you all the best,” one fan responded.

“Good for you Roman. Keep talking & sharing xx,” another replied.

“Thank you for your honesty and authenticity x,” a third fan commented.

Roman has previously shared his “horrible” struggle to slowly come off his antidepressants.

Speaking to the BBC in March 2021, he detailed: "There's a part of me that just [thinks] there's no way out. It's like there's five doors in front of you and all of them have cement behind them. You feel trapped."