Fans react as Reese Witherspoon unveils co-written book with Harlan Coben

Reese Witherspoon is writing her very first novel!

The actress – best known for her roles in Legally Blonde and Big Little Lies – has announced that she is currently producing her first-ever novel.

Reese is no stranger to the world of publishing, as she currently runs a popular book club with her fanbase and has also previously penned numerous children’s books.

The Hollywood star has also confirmed that her project – as yet untitled – is a joint venture with none other than beloved crime author, Harlan Coben.

Harlan has penned more than 30 books, with the likes of Fool Me Once, The Stranger and Stay Close also being turned into hugely successful Netflix miniseries.

Reese took to social media last night to reveal the exciting news, which has left fans thrilled for her next venture.

On her Instagram page, the 48-year-old shared a selfie of herself and Harlan, as well as a blank book cover with their names and the words “A Novel Coming Fall 2025” written on it.

“I’m beyond excited to share that I’m co-writing my very first thriller with # 1 bestselling author, @harlancoben!” Reese exclaimed in the beginning of her caption.

“As a massive fan of Harlan’s work, I can’t believe he agreed to co-author a novel with me. I’m either the most persuasive person alive or the idea of this book is just TOO GOOD! Maybe both??” she teased before adding: “I honestly can’t wait for you all to read it!”

Harlan sweetly shared his own excitement for the project in Reese’s comments section, as he replied: “Here we go, partner!!”

Many fans of both Reese and Harlan have also been expressing their anticipation on Instagram, with one commenting: “I cannot wait for this!! I LOVE Harlan Coben & I LOVE you!! I hope it ends up on Netflix!!”

“The best duo!!!!!!!” another exclaimed.

“My favourite author and my favourite actress,” a third fan praised.

Readers can expect Harlan and Reese’s joint novel to arrive on bookshelves next autumn.