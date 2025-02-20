Fans react as Olly Murs and Mark Wright confirm new joint venture

Olly Murs and Mark Wright are teaming up for a new venture!

Former X Factor singer Olly and The Only Way Is Essex star Mark have announced that they will be co-hosting their very own radio show on Heart.

The duo, who have been friends for several years, will be hosting the station’s Saturday morning show from 9am until 12pm. Mark has worked at Heart Radio on and off since 2012, but this will be Olly’s debut on the station as a presenter.

Earlier today, the TV stars took to social media to share the exciting news with their fanbases.

Alongside the two presenters’ official portrait in the studio, Heart penned: “Get ready to wake up with @ollymurs and @wrighty_ as they’re taking over Saturday Breakfast with a brand new show, starting March 1st from 9am! Expect plenty of banter as weekends are looking a lot cheekier…”

Following their exciting announcement, many of Olly and Mark’s fans have since been taking to Instagram to share their delight.

“Great combination…this is going to be good!” one listener replied.

“Ohhh this is going to be fun for a Saturday morning xx,” another agreed.

“Brill I love these two together,” a third fan added.

Along with their official announcement, Olly and Mark also released individual statements to express their joy at teaming up together.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be sharing my Saturday mornings with Wrighty & the Heart listeners. They’ve actually given us our own radio show – can you believe it!? We have such a laugh off air, so I know we’ll have a great time doing this together. Expect plenty of banter, big entertainment, and obviously a bit of healthy competition. Can’t wait!!” Olly stated.

Meanwhile, Mark added: “It’s not every day that you get to work with your mate, and I just can’t wait for Olly to join Heart. I just know our listeners are going to love listening to Olly every Saturday morning, and we promise to bring you all the good laughs, fun and banter!”