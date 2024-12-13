Fans react as Olivia Attwood announces renewal of three TV shows

Fans of Olivia Attwood are about to see her on their screens more frequently in 2025.

The former Love Island star turned TV presenter and documentary maker has revealed that three of her hugely-popular series have been renewed for the New Year.

Fans have shared their reactions to the news online after Olivia unveiled a funny video to announce that Bad Boyfriends, Getting Filthy Rich and The Price of Perfection will all be returning to our screens.

On Instagram, Attwood posted a video of herself revealing, “I’ve got big plans for 2025. I want to drop not one, not two, but three new series. But in order to execute this. I’m gonna need some help”.

She then showcased clones of herself which started to malfunction. “I have to do everything myself. After all, there’s only one Olivia Attwood”, she adds.

The message, “She’s back. Get more Liv with three more ITV shows”, flashes on screen.

The 33-year-old has confirmed series two of The Price of Perfection, series three of Getting Filthy Rich and also series two of Bad Boyfriends.

In the caption of the video, Olivia wrote, “There might only be one Liv Attwood lol… BUT there is a whole host of people to thank for the success of these shows. – talented creatives who have put their trust in me and work (very) hard making me look like I know what I’m doing…”.

“..and of course with collectively over 30 millions streams… you!!!! Who have been with me ever since I stepped out of the Love Island villa.. I can never truly express my gratitude … bring on 2025!!!!!!!”.

Many fans shared their reactions to the exciting news in the comments of the ITV trailer.

One fan said, “Excited!!! Congratulations but it was a given, you're nailing this tv lark”.

“Such amazing shows. You're a born presenter”, penned a second commenter.

A third fan wrote, “Awww buzzing cannot wait for these”.