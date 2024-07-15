Fans react as Netflix reveals first look at Stranger Things season 5

We finally have a first look at Stranger Things’ final season!

It’s now been two years since the hit Netflix series was last on our screens, starring the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder and David Harbour.

With the news that Stranger Things’ fifth season will be its last, fans have understandably been excited to see how the blockbuster will be resolved.

Now, as the show continues its production in the United States, viewers have finally been given a first look at Stranger Things 5!

To mark eight years since the first season of Stranger Things premiered, Netflix took to social media earlier today to reveal a behind-the-scenes teaser from the set of season five.

The video – which features voiceovers from both the cast and creators of the series – confirmed that they have officially reached the halfway point in their filming process.

“We’re about halfway through filming now and it’s exciting. There’s so much going on,” actor Caleb McLaughlin stated.

“Like every season, you never know what to expect. 100%, the wait will be worth it,” he later added.

During a clip of her arriving to set, Millie Bobby Brown – who plays Eleven – reflected on her time on the show: “So I started when I was 10, I’m now turning 20 years old. It feels very weird.”

The brief teaser concluded with the show’s creators – Matt and Ross Duffer – expressing how eager they are for fans to see the final product.

“This is the season the fans have been waiting for. We hope you’re as excited as we are to get to tell the final chapter in this story,” they teased.

Following the behind-the-scenes clips, many Stranger Things viewers have been taking to social media to share their thoughts so far.

“I apologise for the person I’ll become when they drop this season,” one fan joked on Instagram.

“The best way to celebrate 8 years of Stranger Things,” another gushed.

“This looks incredible, this show has outdone itself every season,” a third fan praised.

A release date for Stranger Things 5 has yet to be announced.