Fans react as Molly-Mae reveals daughter Bambi’s Halloween party

Fans have been reacting to Molly-Mae Hague’s Halloween celebrations with her daughter!

This year, the former Love Island finalist is marking her second Halloween season with her daughter Bambi. Molly-Mae welcomed Bambi into the world in January of last year, alongside her then-fiancé Tommy Fury.

Now, in honour of Halloween week, Molly-Mae has unveiled a glimpse into Bambi’s recent spooky celebrations!

Last night, the 25-year-old mum took to her Instagram account to post several photos and videos from their party, which was attended by Bambi’s friends and loved ones.

First, Molly-Mae thrilled her followers by revealing that she dressed Bambi up as Little Red Riding Hood, while Molly-Mae transformed into the Big Bad Wolf, disguised as Red Riding Hood’s grandmother.

“But Grandmother… what big hands you have!!!!!” Molly-Mae exclaimed in the images’ caption, quoting an iconic line from the beloved childrens’ tale.

Then, on her Instagram stories, Molly-Mae uploaded insights into ‘Bambi’s Boogie Ball’, which was held at her home in Manchester.

Credit: Molly-Mae Hague / Instagram

The party featured many delights for their guests, including a miniature ball pool, personalised sweet treats, autumnal decorations and a ‘broom parking’ display.

“Mini boogie ball this year for my girl,” Molly-Mae wrote alongside the photos, before adding: “Halloween will never not be a big thing in this house.”

Following her incredible celebrations, many of the reality star’s 8.3M followers have been taking to her comments section to express their reactions.

“The most wonderful hostess,” one fan replied.

Credit: Molly-Mae Hague / Instagram

“Beautiful, look at beautiful little Bambi in that dress such a little cutie,” another exclaimed.

“Wowwwww iconic. You are giving Bambi memories to last a lifetime. You are the best mother,” a third fan added.

Molly-Mae’s Halloween celebrations for her daughter come just two months after she announced her split from boxer Tommy Fury.

On August 14, Molly-Mae shared a lengthy statement on Instagram, as she penned: “After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end."