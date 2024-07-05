Fans react as Matt Willis unveils tribute tattoo for wife Emma Willis

Matt Willis has unveiled an original tribute for his wedding anniversary!

Today (July 5), the Busted hitmaker is celebrating his 16th wedding anniversary with his wife, TV presenter Emma Willis.

In honour of the special occasion, Matt has taken the opportunity to surprise Emma with a tattoo of her.

Earlier today, the 41-year-old took to Instagram to share the final product, which has been inked onto the back of his leg.

“Happy Anniversary @emmawillisofficial … I love you more than ever. 16 years and it keeps getting better,” he gushed in his caption, before going on to praise his tattoo artist.

“Thanks @tomftattoo for your amazing work and fitting me in just in time for today. #anniversary #love,” he added.

Following the reveal of his tribute, many of Matt’s 484K followers have been expressing their thoughts on the tattoo.

“Happy anniversary to the best couple, what a tattoo,” one fan exclaimed.

“Wow this tattoo is amazing! Congratulations to you both,” another added.

However, several other followers couldn’t help but admit that they struggled to see any similarities to the former Big Brother presenter.

“Lovely idea but doesn't look anything like her,” one fan admitted.

“Happy anniversary but not sure that's a great likeness to Emma,” another commented.

Matt and Emma’s anniversary comes just one month ahead of the launch of their brand-new show, Love Is Blind: UK.

The pair have been appointed as the co-hosts of Netflix’s latest spin-off, which sees a group of singletons date each other without being able to see one another.

They then have the opportunity to get engaged and see their partner for the first time. However, they must also face real-life factors such as their loved ones, careers and financial situations, which could prevent them from saying ‘I Do’ at the altar.

Matt and Emma will make their Love Is Blind: UK debut on Netflix in August.