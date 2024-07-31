Fans react as Mandy Moore marks anniversary of The Princess Diaries

Mandy Moore has been reflecting on her time in the hit movie The Princess Diaries.

As it has been 23 years since the iconic film was released, Mandy, who played the role of Lana Thomas, took the time to reminisce on photos from her time on set.

Moore revealed The Princess Diaries was ‘a gift’ while having ‘old memories brought back to her’ on social media.

The 40-year-old took to Instagram to unveil a collection of photos to her 5.5M followers of moments from throughout filming the flick.

In the caption of the post she explained, “And just like that, #ThePrincessDiaries turns a year older and a year sweeter! What a gift. And as I look through old photos, which brings back old memories, I realize how much I like the number 3…”.

Mandy then shared details about what was happening in each of the 10 images as she revealed, “1. The best of frenemies 2. Oh how we love @julieandrews 3. Stupid Cupid 4. Babies 5. A Walk to Remember (before curfew!!)”.

“6. The start of our family 7. An unlikely trio… 8. Jack #1 and Jack #2 9. The Big Three 10. @thatwasus with a new kind of Big Three”.

Mandy closed off by adding, “So, as I ready myself to welcome my THIRD child into the world, I look through these photos and think, “yeah I really like 3s””.

Many fans of the actress headed to the comments to share their reactions to the film turning 23 years old and praise her work as an actor.

One fan wrote, “What a trip down memory lane, I’ve loved and resonated with all your work and these iconic movies for so long! Time for a binge again, congrats on 3, I’ve always loved that number too!!”.

“You were always one of my favorite actresses. You are amazing girl and we all love you!”, penned another fan. A third added, “Aww what great memories”.

As Mandy pointed out her love of the number three, the trip down memory lane comes shortly after she announced she was expecting her third child.

In May, Moore showcased an adorable picture of her three-year-old son Augustus and 21-month-old son Oscar wearing t-shirts that read, ‘Big’ and ‘Middle’, as she announced, “Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister”.