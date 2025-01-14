Fans react as Love Island winners Kai & Sanam share big wedding update

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan have shared an exciting update on their wedding plans!

The reality stars – who won the winter series of Love Island in 2023 – delighted fans in April of last year when they announced their engagement.

Now, almost one year on from their adorable proposal, Kai and Sanam have confirmed that they have set a date for their nuptials!

Earlier today, the happy couple took to Instagram to share a video of themselves in their garden, all dressed up and wearing sunglasses.

In the clip, Kai and Sanam unroll a poster with the words: “Save The Date 1 August ‘25”. The couple then celebrate with a glass of champagne, as confetti and balloons fall around them.

“It is confirmed!! August 1st 2025 we will be getting married EEEEKK!!” Sanam exclaimed in the video’s caption.

The 26-year-old then went on to add: “I can’t believe I am going to be a Mrs soon.”

In the comments section of their video, Kai later made a special request for one of his favourite footballers to attend the wedding.

“Can everyone please send this to Wayne Rooney would love for him to be there,” the groom-to-be joked, referring to the former Manchester United star.

Following their wonderful update, many of Kai and Sanam’s followers have since been taking to their post to express their excitement.

“Congratulations it's going to be a good day for you both,” one fan replied.

“Can’t wait to see what you wear Sanam!” another exclaimed.

“Omg congratulations!!! So happy for you both, you make such an amazing couple,” a third fan added.

On April 29 of last year, Kai and Sanam announced that they were engaged. At the time, the couple took to Instagram to share photos from Kai’s proposal, which was carried out on a canal boat.

“Introducing the next Mrs Fagan,” Kai gushed in his caption, before adding: “Beautiful, Caring, Loving and Smart are just some of the words that describe you. I love loving you, I love you and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”