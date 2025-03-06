Fans react as lineup is unveiled for this year’s Glastonbury

Music fans have been reacting to this year’s Glastonbury lineup!

Ahead of its return this June, the organisers behind Glastonbury have finally unveiled their initial lineup for this year’s festival.

Earlier today, the Glastonbury team took to social media to share the official poster for Glastonbury 2025, including its three headline acts.

Somebody Else band The 1975 will take to the Pyramid Stage on Friday night, ahead of legendary singer Neil Young’s slot on Saturday. Lastly, pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo will make her second-ever appearance at Glastonbury on Sunday, as she closes out the festival.

Elsewhere in the lineup, hitmaker Rod Stewart has been confirmed as the so-called ‘legend slot’ artist. The 80-year-old is set to take the stage for the Sunday afternoon set.

Recent Grammy winner Charli XCX will also be appearing on the Glastonbury stage once again, with her critically-acclaimed album Brat.

This year’s lineup features many Glastonbury debuts, including the likes of Alanis Morissette, Busta Rhymes, Noah Kahan, Brandi Carlile, Gracie Abrams, Lola Young, and Doechii.

Former Little Mix singer Jade will also be making her debut at the festival. The 32-year-old, who started releasing solo music last year, never performed at Glastonbury with her bandmates.

Following the poster reveal, many Glastonbury fans have been taking to social media to express their reactions.

“Headliners not for me but generally happy with that lineup,” one fan replied on Instagram.

“It’s a beauty, well done everyone,” another praised.

“Constantly asking the Glasto Gods when is it my turn to go,” a third fan joked.

News of this year’s lineup comes alongside the announcement that Glastonbury will likely be taking a break in 2026.

Every few years, Glastonbury has a ‘fallow year’ to allow the grass and farmland at Worthy Farm to recover from the festival’s 200,000 visitors each year.

Speaking to the BBC last summer, organiser Emily Eavis explained: “I think it gives everybody time to just switch off and the public as well. Then you kind of go away for a bit and it feels lovely when you come back.”

Glastonbury 2025 will be taking place from June 25 to 29.