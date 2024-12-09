Fans react as Kate Cassidy shares video montage of late partner Liam Payne

Kate Cassidy has shared an emotional tribute to her late boyfriend, Liam Payne.

One Direction singer Liam died suddenly on October 16 in Argentina, when he fell from the balcony of his third floor hotel room.

The 31-year-old – who was a parent to his seven-year-old son Bear with his former partner Cheryl – had been staying in Buenos Aires with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy. However, Kate chose to fly home to the United States just two days before Liam’s death.

As she approaches the two month anniversary of Liam’s untimely passing, Kate has now shared an emotional video tribute to him.

Yesterday, the 25-year-old took to TikTok to post a video montage from throughout her two-year relationship with Liam, set to the song Fade Into You by Mazzy Star.

The heartbreaking video showcases the couple going on lavish holidays, enjoying fun nights out, and spending some quality time together at home.

In the caption of her TikTok video, Kate simply penned: “I love you.”

Following her tearful tribute to Liam, many of the One Direction star’s fans have been taking to Kate’s comments section to express their sympathies.

“Thank you for the unconditional amount of love you showed him. The fandom respects you so much, Kate. My heart breaks for you,” one fan replied.

“Thank you for sharing these with us. I am so heartbroken. He loved you until the end,” another commented.

This is the first time that Kate has spoken out since her statement on Liam’s passing. On October 23, Kate took to Instagram to upload several photos of herself with Liam, and also shared a handwritten note that he gave to her, days before his death.

“A few weeks ago, we sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting our lives together. I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it. It said, ‘Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever 444,’” Kate wrote.

“Liam, I know we'll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned. You'll always be with me. I've gained a guardian angel,” she added.