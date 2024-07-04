Fans react as Halle Bailey unveils first photos of her son Halo

Halle Bailey has unveiled her baby son to the world!

In January of this year, The Little Mermaid actress surprised fans when she announced that she had privately given birth to her first child.

Halle had kept her pregnancy hidden from the public eye and secretly welcomed her son Halo on December 23, alongside her partner DDG.

For several months after Halo’s birth, both Halle and rapper DDG chose not to share their son’s face on social media.

Now, after marking his six month milestone in June, the proud parents have taken the opportunity to share their little one’s face with the world!

Last night, both Halle and DDG took to Instagram to upload a family photoshoot that they organised during a trip to Italy.

The sweet snaps showcase baby Halo dressed smartly alongside his parents, in a white Dolce & Gabbana shirt.

“Halo’s first time in Italy,” Halle gushed in her caption, while DDG penned on his own account: “La familia. Who Halo look like more?”

Following the adorable reveal of their firstborn, many of Halle and DDG’s fans have since been taking to their comment sections to express their delight at seeing Halo.

“He looks just like you Halle!!!” one fan exclaimed.

“omg! a replica of his momma!! so cute!” another added.

“Always on your OWN time and I love that for you and your family,” a third fan praised.

On January 7, fans of Do It hitmaker Halle were surprised when she confirmed her first child’s birth.

At the time, the 24-year-old shared an heartwarming photo on Instagram of her holding Halo’s hand. On her newborn’s wrist, a tiny gold bracelet could be spotted with Halo's name engraved on it.

“even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son..,” she penned in her caption at the time.

“welcome to the world my halo, the world is desperate to know you,” Halle added.