Fans react as Friends cast share joint statement on Matthew Perry

The core cast of Friends have broken their silence on the death of Matthew Perry.

The 54-year-old actor, who was best known for playing sarcastic Chandler Bing in all ten seasons of the hit sitcom, was found dead at his Los Angeles home over the weekend.

Matthew’s body was discovered by police on Saturday, and it is so far believed that he passed away as a result of an apparent drowning.

Now, a few days on from his death, the remaining stars of Friends have come together to release a joint statement in honour of their late friend.

Last night, in a statement released to US publication People, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc penned: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.”

The five stars went on to say: “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able.”

“For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world,” the cast concluded.

Following the cast’s first official message regarding Matthew’s loss, many fans of the beloved sitcom have since been taking to social media to express their thoughts.

“I can’t imagine how sad it must be for them,” one viewer wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I love that just like when the series was being filmed, they remain a united front. Much love and condolences to all who loved him,” another added on Instagram.

Meanwhile, many other fans have been speaking out against the ‘pressure’ put on the Friends stars to publicly respond to Matthew’s death, with one follower noting on Instagram: “They are grieving, let them grieve.”

According to authorities in Los Angeles, a postmortem has since been carried out, but Matthew's cause of death has yet to be released.