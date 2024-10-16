Fans praise Vicky Pattison as she reflects on egg-freezing journey

Vicky Pattison has been reflecting back on her egg-freezing journey.

The former Geordie Shore star first started freezing her eggs at the beginning of last year after revealing in 2022 that she and her husband Ercan Ramadan wanted to take the ‘first proper steps to hopefully adding to their family’.

Now, Vicky has decided to candidly open up about the difficult process online, admitting it was “a decision that I didn't take lightly”.

On Instagram, the 36-year-old shared a video to her 5.5M followers where she spoke about the ‘stigma’ and ‘pressure on women to have everything figured out’.

During the footage, Vicky explained, “I still think there’s a huge stigma around egg freezing, IVF, women choosing to have children in any ways outside of the traditional one – women choosing to have children later in life, women choosing to control their timeline absolutely terrifies people and I don’t know why”.

“My advice to anybody who is planning on freezing their eggs or go through IVF or just take control of your fertility journey is that expect everybody not to understand it and that’s okay”.

Pattison continued, “I think I first started thinking about freezing my eggs when I was about 35. I just was aware that Erc and I weren’t ready for children”.

“I started looking into the process and stuff and I just desperately still want to do things with my career and wanted us to experience things together, just the two of us before we became a family. I don’t think that’s too much of a ridiculous thing to ask for”.

The former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here winner captioned the post, “Last year, i decided to freeze my eggs. A decision that I didn't take lightly and one that a lot of people didn't understand. But that didn't matter to- what mattered was that I was doing the right thing for me”.

“There is so much pressure on women to have everything figured out all the time and it's just impossible to do it all. We're doing so much more with our lives now- we're smashing our careers, we're seeing the world and we're falling in love later!”.

She added, “These things are amazing and should be celebrated.. we shouldn't feel ashamed of our decisions and for having things we want to achieve before our minds turn to motherhood! But one thing I will urge you to do as a woman is understand your body”.

Many fans headed to the comments to praise Vicky’s candid conversation about her fertility and to share their support with the TV star.

One fan wrote, “Such an inspiration woman you are @vickypattison – you should be proud – much love always”.

“You are so inspiring and you will be one amazing mum once you are ready”, penned a second commenter.

Another stated, “You are just incredible. Always raising awareness in the most positive and articulate way”.