Fans praise Michelle Keegan as she opens up about pregnancy

Michelle Keegan has been sharing an insight into her pregnancy experience.

In December, the former Coronation Street actress announced the wonderful news that she and her husband, The Only Way is Essex star Mark Wright, are expecting their first child together.

As her due date nears closer, Michelle has delighted fans by opening up about her pregnancy cravings and her career plans for when her little one arrives.

In an interview with Grazia, Michelle firstly addressed ridicule from the public about her and Mark’s decision to not have children right after they tied the knot in 2015.

“Around the time we got married, I was open about the fact that I wanted to have a family but then, because we didn’t choose to have children within a certain time, there was lots of speculation”.

“And we can handle that but, at one point, there was a story every week. My family was asking me about it, so I made the decision to not talk publicly about that side of my life”.

The soap star continued, “I’m going to be 38 this year and, as I’ve got older, I feel more confident about my boundaries”.

While there have been many reports that Michelle is expecting a baby boy, she explained that she doesn’t know what she’s having.

The Fool Me Once star went on to reveal what she’s craving during her pregnancy as she admitted, “I’m usually a savoury girl, but now I’m craving sugary stuff. I’ll eat a chocolate bar while walking around the supermarket and just give them the wrapper at the checkout”.

Sharing an insight into her plans for when her bundle of joy arrives, Keegan stated, “I’m going to take a good chunk of time off to enjoy being a mum. I’m never normally at home in the summer, I’ve always been away working, so I can’t wait”.

Michelle shared a snap of the magazine cover to her 7.4M Instagram followers, garnering plenty of support and praise from fans.

One fan wrote, “Baby is going to be such a cutie”, while a second penned, “You are glowing Michelle”.

“Looking amazing as always. Take lots of precious pictures of bump. Pregnancy is so special”, said another fan of the actress.

Michelle and Mark announced their pregnancy news in December alongside a snap of the pair with Keegan’s bump on display.

The Our Girl star captioned the post, “2025 is going to be a special one for us…”.