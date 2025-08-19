Fans praise Cheryl as she speaks out 10 months after Liam Payne’s death

Fans of Cheryl have been sending her their support, following her return to the spotlight.

The Girls Aloud singer has kept out of the public eye since October of last year, following the sudden death of her ex-boyfriend, One Direction hitmaker Liam Payne, at the age of 31.

Cheryl had been in a relationship with Liam from 2016 until 2018, and welcomed their eight-year-old son Bear together during that time.

Now, 10 months on from Liam’s passing, Cheryl has chosen to return to work with a new campaign for Nivea.

Earlier today, the 42-year-old took to social media to release a video advert with Nivea, confirming that she is the new face of the skincare brand’s Epigenetics range.

The video ends with Cheryl lowering a newspaper to reveal her face, as she teases: “Let’s do it.”

In the caption of her first social media post in almost a year, Cheryl penned: “I’m ready and I’m entering my Epigenetics Era. I am very proud to be joining the @nivea_uk family and to bring Epigenetics Age Rewind Serum to you all.”

Following her return to the public, many of the ‘Call My Name’ singer’s fans have since been taking to her comments section to extend their well-wishes.

“Ah so lovely to see you back with your beautiful smile,” one follower replied.

“Welcome back queen, you’ve been missed,” another commented.

“Good to see you back, you look amazing!” a third fan agreed.

On October 18, two days after Liam’s sudden death in an Argentina hotel, Cheryl released a heartbreaking statement and pleaded with the public to respect his memory.

“As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again,” she continued.

Cheryl concluded her statement by adding: “Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last."