Fans joyous as Heather & Tarek El Moussa mark marriage milestone

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa are celebrating a very special day together.

The Selling Sunset star and Flip or Flop star are marking their third wedding anniversary together.

To honour the milestone moment in their marriage, Heather has penned a heartwarming tribute to her husband on social media, much to the delight of fans.

On Instagram, Heather Rae shared a collection of photos of her and Tarek with their blended family over the years to her 3.1M followers.

The real estate agent captioned the post, “Today is our third wedding anniversary. We have been reflecting on our life together so far. We’ve grown together, and built and experienced moments together. There is so much more to learn about each other & room for growth as we continue to build a life together”.

“A few weeks ago I told Tarek this: today I have everything I’ve always wanted, I’m a wife & a mama. I feel a purpose I never felt when I was younger, I have this sense of calm even though our life is chaos most days”.

“Together, we’ve grown into healthy versions of ourselves—mentally, emotionally, as partners and individuals. I’m so proud of how we lift each other”.

Heather Rae closed off by adding, “Our love is beautiful, we are truly best friends. We definitely spend too much time together though but we have fun. Happy Anniversary to us baby! And let’s remember, Always you & me”.

Many fans took to the comments to share congratulatory messages with the couple, with one writing, “Here’s to many many more loving years together!!!”.

“Happy wedding anniversary beautiful people”, said a second commenter. Another fan penned, “Congratulations and endless amount of years together ahead”.

Heather and Tarek headed to Mexico to celebrate their anniversary together but admitted they’re missing their little ones on the trip.

Sharing sun-soaked snaps online, Heather explained, “Celebrating our 3rd year anniversary in Cabo San Lucas—one of our favorite travel destinations”.

“It’s been the perfect escape to unwind, soak up some sunshine, reground, and cherish a little one-on-one time with my love @therealtarekelmoussa. Feeling extra grateful for this time away, but we’re secretly missing our kids at the same time”.

Heather and Tarek tied the knot in California while surrounded by their nearest and dearest in 2021.

The couple share one-year-old Tristan together, while Tarek had 14-year-old Taylor and nine-year-old Brayden during his previous marriage to Christina Hall.