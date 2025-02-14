Fans exclaim as Selena Gomez reveals new album with fiancé Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is returning to music!

The Only Murders In The Building star has announced that she is releasing a surprise new album, in a joint collaboration with her fiancé, music producer Benny Blanco.

The couple, who confirmed their engagement on December 12, will be launching their first joint album, I Said I Love You First, next month.

Selena took to social media last night to reveal her latest album – her first in five years, following the release of Rare in 2020.

On her accounts, the 32-year-old unveiled the album art, which showcases Selena and Benny through a keyhole.

“I always trick you guys,” the Emilia Pérez actress penned, referring to a comment she made at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival earlier this week, when she stated: “It’s going to be very hard for me to ever go back to music after [acting]”.

Selena continued: “My NEW album I Said I Love You First with my best friend @itsbennyblanco, is out on 3/21.”

Credit: Selena Gomez / Instagram

Announcing the duo’s first single, she added: “Our first song, ‘Scared of Loving You’ is out now on all streaming platforms [..] We can’t wait to share this special project with you soon!”

Following her surprising news, many of Selena’s fans have since been taking to X, formerly Twitter, to express their excitement.

“Selena Gomez casually dropping the best wedding song of the year,” one fan exclaimed.

“Selena Gomez saying she’s retiring from music only to announce a whole new album days later. She’s hilarious,” another teased.

“Can’t believe I’m saying this but we are actually getting a new Selena Gomez album,” a third fan wrote.

I Said I Love You First, which is set to have a minimum of 14 tracks, “celebrates the pair’s love story, giving fans a unique window into their relationship.”

Selena’s team added: “This album came together organically as a direct result of the comfort that they both felt when together creatively, allowing them to produce art that authentically reflects their experiences. It chronicles their entire story – before they met, falling in love, and looking to what the future holds."