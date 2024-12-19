Fans exclaim as Prince William & Kate unveil their Christmas card

Fans of the Royal Family have been reacting to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ annual Christmas card!

Each year, it has become a tradition for Prince William and his wife Catherine to launch their own Christmas card, featuring themselves and their three children – George (11), Charlotte (9) and Louis (6).

Now, following a difficult year with the Princess’ treatment for cancer, the royal couple have delighted fans by unveiling their festive card for 2024.

Earlier today, the team for the Prince and Princess of Wales took to social media to share a brief video clip of fake snow falling in front of their Christmas card.

This year, the card’s image is a photograph taken from a video released in September, which announced that Kate had finished her chemotherapy treatment.

The sweet snapshot sees the family-of-five dressed in summer clothes, beaming together in a forest in Norfolk.

The caption to go alongside the card simply reads: “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year”.

Following the heartwarming reveal, many fans of William and Kate have been taking to their comments section to express their continued well-wishes.

“Beautiful card and family. Enjoy your precious Christmas after such a trying year,” one fan wrote.

“Merry Christmas to the Wales family,” another replied.

“Favourite one yet….Merry Christmas everybody,” a third fan added.

On September 9, Kate confirmed in a poignant video that she had completed her cancer treatment, following her diagnosis earlier this year.

In the video, the 42-year-old explained that her experience with cancer was “incredibly tough” for herself and her young family.

“This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved. Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus," she stated at the time.

"My path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” Kate added.