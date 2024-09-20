Fans exclaim as Netflix releases teaser trailer for Squid Game season 2

We finally have a teaser trailer for Squid Game season two!

Last month, the producers behind the hit Korean thriller announced that season two of Squid Game would be arriving on Netflix this Christmas, on December 26. At the time, Netflix also confirmed that they have re-commissioned Squid Game for a third season, which will be its last.

Now, as part of Netflix’s ‘Geeked Week’ celebration, the streaming giant has treated fans to its first teaser trailer for Squid Game season two. The trailer can be viewed below:

“The game never stops. Are you ready to play?” Netflix teased in their caption, before adding: “SQUID GAME SEASON 2 arrives December 26.”

Following the teaser trailer’s release, many Squid Game viewers have been taking to social media to express their reactions.

“FINALLY OH MY GOSHHHHH,” one fan exclaimed on Instagram.

“Player 456 will win again I’m sure of that,” another predicted.

“December can’t come soon enough,” a third fan teased.

On August 1, Squid Game’s director, writer and executive producer, Hwang Dong-hyuk, confirmed that season two will be arriving this December, following its initial worldwide acclaim in 2021.

In an open letter to fans, Hwang explained the reason why Squid Game’s third season will be its last.

“It’s been almost three years since Season 1 was met with incredible response around the world and many unimaginable events took place. I am beyond excited to be writing this letter to announce the date for Season 2 and share the news of Season 3, the final season,” he wrote.

“Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1 returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn’t seem to be an easy opponent this time either. The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year,” he added.

“We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride. I hope you’re excited for what’s to come,” he concluded