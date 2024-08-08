Fans exclaim as Netflix confirms date for The Diplomat season 2

We finally have a release date for The Diplomat’s second season!

Just 10 days after the first season of the political thriller launched on Netflix, the streaming giant renewed The Diplomat for season two in May 2023.

Now, over a year after it first arrived on our screens, fans have been informed of a release date for The Diplomat’s second season!

The call is coming from inside the house. The Diplomat Season 2 premieres October 31. pic.twitter.com/FzuSbJDgZG — Netflix (@netflix) August 8, 2024

Earlier today, the producers behind the hit show took to social media to unveil two first-look images from season two. Both images showcase The Diplomat’s protagonist Kate Wyler, played by Keri Russell.

Alongside the teaser photos, Netflix confirmed its release date in their caption, writing: “The call is coming from inside the house. The Diplomat season 2 premieres 31 October.”

Following the exciting update, many fans of The Diplomat have been taking to social media to share their reactions.

Credit: Alex Bailey / Netflix

“Only just finished season 1, can’t wait!” one viewer praised on X, formerly Twitter.

“This is going to be the best Halloween ever,” another exclaimed.

Speaking to TUDUM ahead of today’s announcement, the creator of The Diplomat, Debora Cahn, explained what fans can expect from the show’s return, as she reflected on the end of its first season.

“Season 1 ended with Kate’s realisation that the attack on a British warship [that] brought her to the UK wasn’t the work of a hostile nation — it was the British prime minister. Now she has to prove it,” she detailed

Credit: Alex Bailey / Netflix

“The US and the UK don’t spy on each other. In fact, they share all their intelligence. So how do you investigate the PM? Who do you trust?” she added.

Oscar winner Allison Janney was recently confirmed as a new addition to the cast of season two, playing the role of United States vice president Grace Penn.

“The VP thinks Kate’s after her job. She’s not entirely wrong. Kate thinks she understands the VP. She is mistaken,” Debora teased.

Season two of The Diplomat arrives on Netflix on October 31.