Fans exclaim as JLS unveil dates for new ‘The Club Is Alive’ tour

JLS are going back on tour!

The beloved boy band have announced their brand-new tour, which is set to travel around the UK and Ireland later this year.

The tour – which has been titled ‘The Club Is Alive’, in honour of JLS’ 2010 hit – will see Aston Merrygold, JB Gill, Oritsé Williams and Marvin Humes performing many of their fan-favourite tracks.

After a few days of teasing their upcoming tour, the four JLS stars took to social media earlier today to confirm the exciting news.

On their Instagram page, the boys decided to share their official tour poster, which confirms that they will be touring across 15 different arenas in November. Example has also been revealed as JLS’ supporting act for the upcoming tour.

“It’s official! We’re hitting the road this year for ‘The Club Is Alive Tour’ with our very special guests @example,” JLS penned in their caption, before going on to state important details about accessing tickets.

“Get all the info on JLSofficial.com and make sure to click the link and sign up for presale access to tickets. If you miss that, tickets will go on sale to the public on March 28th at 10 AM,” JLS added.

Following their fabulous news, many of JLS’ fans have been taking to their comments section to express their reactions so far.

“Let’s gooo can not wait to see you boys again,” one follower exclaimed.

“My bank account is gonna hate me,” another joked.

“Right I’m off to submit my leave off work,” a third fan teased.

JLS’ ‘The Club Is Alive’ tour will begin in Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on November 6 of this year. The band will then travel across the UK and Ireland for the remainder of the month, before they conclude with two consecutive nights at London’s The O2 on November 28 and 29.