Fans exclaim as ITV confirms return of Big Brother with air date

Big Brother will be returning very soon!

The hit reality show, which originally aired on Channel 4 before it moved to Channel 5, returned to ITV2 in October of last year after a lengthy hiatus.

Now, ahead of its highly-anticipated new series, ITV has confirmed that Big Brother will be premiering again later this year – and we even have a timeline for its launch!

Last night, following the final of Love Island’s eleventh series, the producers behind Big Brother took to social media to release a quick teaser for their upcoming return.

The short video showcases paint dripping to form the iconic Big Brother eye logo, as the series’ theme song builds in the background.

“The original social experiment is back,” the producers teased in the video’s caption, before going on to announce: “Big Brother returns this autumn to ITV2 & ITVX.”

Following the exciting update, many Big Brother fans have been taking to social media to express their hopes for the new series.

“Bring back normal people. Let them argue. Bring back the Big Brother we want and love!” one viewer penned on Instagram.

“Miss the days when it would be on all summer,” another recalled.

“Can't wait for it to be back on our screens! So excited!” a third fan exclaimed.

After wrapping up its original run on Channel 5 in 2018, ITV2 chose to relaunch the beloved reality series to a new audience last October.

The series, which is now hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, averaged around 1 million viewers each night. Last year, Big Brother’s return was won by Jordan Sangha, who was also given a massive jackpot of £100,000.

Jordan, who finished the series alongside runner-up Olivia Young, has since entered into a relationship with his fellow castmate Henry Southan.