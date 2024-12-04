Fans exclaim as Disney+ confirms Rivals will return for season two

Rivals fans, we have some amazing news for you!

In October of this year, one of Jilly Cooper’s bestselling novels of all time, Rivals, launched as a TV adaptation on Disney+.

The comedy series – which became a huge hit with viewers and critics alike – charts the intense rivalry between two TV executives in England in the 1980s.

As well as having a star-studded cast with the likes of David Tennant, Emily Atack, Danny Dyer and Aidan Turner, Rivals won praise with fans for its lavish portrayals of the social elite, as well as its raunchy sex scenes.

Now, almost two months after it first arrived on Disney+, the producers behind Rivals have revealed that fans can expect more episodes in the future!

Earlier today, the Disney+ team took to social media to release a video announcement, which includes clips from Rivals’ first season alongside comments from viewers begging for another season.

“The news you’ve all been waiting for… an early gift, from us to you,” the team wrote in their caption.

“Season 2 has been confirmed! More to come #Rivals,” they revealed.

Following the exciting update, many Rivals viewers have been taking to social media to express their reactions.

“Best Christmas present ever!” one fan replied on Instagram.

“Thank god! Was worried it was going to be scrapped after one series,” another commented.

“OMG LET’S GOOOO, thank you Disney,” a third fan praised.

Novelist Jilly Cooper, who is an executive producer on the hit show, has released a statement to share her delight at Rivals being recommissioned.

“Nearly 40 years after my novel Rivals was published, I’ve adored seeing the world fall in love with my beloved characters – Rutshire’s finest. And it has been a fairytale come true working with Happy Prince and Disney+ on the first season,” she penned.

“I’m orgasmic with excitement and cannot wait for the return of my superhero Rupert Campbell-Black and the rest of the characters in season two,” she teased further.