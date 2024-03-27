10 egg-cellent movies to watch on the run-up to Easter

Easter is already almost upon us and after St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and Mother’s Day treats, the spring-time holiday has really crept up on us this year.

While many of us need to run to the shops to buy some Easter eggs for our loved ones, we’re still trying to really get in the Easter mood.

As we prepare for Easter egg hunts this weekend with the little ones in our family and are looking forward to divulging in some chocolatey goodness, we always find a great way to get into the spirit of a celebration is to enjoy some movies that fit the theme.

If you feel like watching some Easter films to put a spring in your step before the big day, check out our list of the top 10 movies you should have a gawk at this week.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

Enjoy watching all of Willy Wonka’s whacky creations in his chocolate factory as you get ready to tuck into some chocolate this upcoming weekend.

Hop

This Easter-centred film follows the story of the Easter Bunny’s son, E.B., who would rather be a famous drummer than take over the important role from his dad to create the world’s Easter chocolate. A human named Fred runs into E.B. in Los Angeles, thinks he has injured the bunny and takes him home to give him shelter.

The Sound of Music

Prepare for your heart to burst with joy at this heartwarming musical about the Von Trapp Family singers,

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

Watch Lucy and her siblings discover the wondrous land of Narnia where they must help Aslan, a magical lion, fight against the evil White Witch. This fantasy adventure flick is perfect to feed your imagination.

Steel Magnolias

A newly graduated beautician, Annelle, gets hired to work in a local beauty salon where she befriends a small group of tight-knit pals who experience love, loss and tragedies together. This classic film is a moving watch that highlights the importance of friendship and community.

The Wizard of Oz

This musical fantasy film will transport you back to childhood as you follow Dorothy from Kansas arrive in the magical world of Oz, a place she can’t leave without destroying the Wicked Witch of the West.

Babe

A touching film to give you cosy spring vibes ahead of Easter. See a farmer raise a pig named Babe, who he won at a county fair, to herd sheep alongside his border collie.

Sister Act

After a singer sees her boyfriend commit murder, she is relocated to live in a convent for her own protection. We love watching this comedy classic at every major holiday to give us a good giggle.

Miss Potter

Since it’s coming up to Easter, we had to include Peter Rabbit in some kind of way, and what better way to do so than by watching Miss Potter? This movie tells the tale of Peter Rabbit’s creator as she tries to get her children’s books published.

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

A funny film for all ages that follows the story of Wallace and Gromit who must stop a giant rabbit from destroying the town’s crops after the pair start a pest-control business.