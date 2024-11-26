Fans exclaim as Adele pens tribute to mark end of Vegas residency

Fans of Adele have been reacting to the end of her residency in Las Vegas!

Since November 2022, the Grammy-winning hitmaker has been spending most weekends performing for her residency at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas.

Now, after completing 100 shows, Adele has officially wrapped up her Vegas residency, and has since shared a behind-the-scenes insight into her huge achievement.

Last night, the 36-year-old took to Instagram to post a video montage taken from shows throughout her residency.

The clips showcase the Rolling In The Deep hitmaker getting her makeup done backstage, before preparing to perform to her sold-out crowds.

In the caption of her heartwarming video, Adele went on to thank her fans who attended, and also reflected on what her Vegas residency has meant to her.

“Well what an adventure! Las Vegas you’ve been so good to me. This residency went on to mirror what 30 was about – lost and broken to healed and thriving! Seems so fitting in the end,” she began, referring to her 2021 album.

“The only thing left to do in this case is move on. These 100 shows have been so easy to love. They were all completely different because I got to really be with every single person in the room every night,” Adele continued.

“I’ve loved every single second of it and I am so proud of it! I will miss it terribly, and I will miss YOU all terribly too. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! See you next time,” she added.

Many of the hit singer’s fans have since commented their sadness at the residency coming to an end, with one writing: “Thank you for one of the best nights of my life, until next time.”

“Queen, we’re gonna miss you,” another replied.

During her final shows in Vegas, Adele admitted that she has no concrete plans to return to the stage.

"It's been wonderful and I will miss it terribly and I will miss you terribly," she stated to fans at the time, adding: "I don't know when I next want to perform again."