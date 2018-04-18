Fancy winning a break for you and your BFF? Here’s your chance

We spend most of our days dreaming of going on holiday with our mates – genuinely, anywhere the sun is shining is fine by us.

However, most of the time, we're faced with the cold reality that trips are expensive, and we can't afford to go.

Well, thankfully, there's a cheeky little competition happening at the moment, where you could win a holiday for you and your BFF.

McVitie’s brings people together to enjoy the sweet moments in life – and delicious bloody biscuits!

They're giving you a chance to win a dream break for two and hundreds of other prizes!

Days out, local attraction passes and cinema tickets – so many ways of spending great time together with your girl squad (or your mum)!

As part of their campaign, you could win a weekend for 2 to a major European city – perfect for those that have the travel bug and need some time away.

And so the rest of them don't feel left out, McVitie's are also giving away Days Out , Free Cinema Tickets and loads of other deadly prizes.

You may not be going on a plane (just yet!) but you can still have fun together.

This campaign and the giveaways are running from April and into May, and details can be found in-store where McVitie's products are stocked – so you have an extra excuse to stop at the biscuit aisle!

For more yummy content and fun competitions go to McVitie's Facebook Page or go in-store to enter today.