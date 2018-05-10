Fancy having one of your photos featured in a German exhibition?

We’re pretty confident that if we asked you to open up the photo gallery on your phone, you’d find at least (at least) 100 photos in there that you forgot you’d taken.

Photos of your family and friends, your pets, your adventures and your everyday life.

Photos that, at the time, you told yourself you would definitely print off, but then life got in the way and you forgot all about them.

Well, it’s time now to show these photos the appreciation and love they deserve.

Fujifilm are calling on people to send in a picture that depicts their everyday life to be featured at the Inspire Printing Photo Exhibition at the Photokina 2018.

It could be a photo of you and your mates having an ice cream, messing about in the gym, your dog digging up the plants or even the start of a trip.

No matter if you are an amateur or a professional photographer, no matter if the photo is staged or a snapshot, taken with a smartphone or a professional camera, Fujifilm want to see it.

“Always on the lookout for new sensations and something special and supreme, we often miss the beauty of small and big everyday moments we think are simple. It’s time to capture those unique everyday moments, get them on paper and share them with your family, friends – and the whole world!”

All pictures sent in will be exhibited at the Inspire Printing Exhibition by Fujifilm at Photokina, 26th to 29th September 2018, in Cologne, Germany. Photokina is the world’s leading trade fair for photo and video.

The first 5,000 entrants will also receive a 20 x 20 cm stylish square Fujiblox for free with the photo uploaded.

For more information, click here.