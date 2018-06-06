Fancy a staycation? Take a look inside Dublin’s boujiest new hotel

As a big advocate of the 'treat yo'self' mantra, it's safe to say that when I was invited to stay in on of Dublin's swankiest hotels, I was more and than happy to pack my bags and head off for the night.

It's not always easy to find luxury in the heart of the a city, but The Address at Dublin 1 does just that. The newly built add-on to the North Star Hotel expertly combines classic hospitality with modern living, making it the perfect spot for a cheeky staycation this summer.

Conveniently located on Amiens Street, right across form Connolly station, the hotel acts as the perfect base to explore the city. So, whether you're visiting the capital for the first time, or just fancy being a tourist in your own town, you might as well do it in style.

The Room

I want to start by saying that as someone who has slummed it in some of the dingiest hostels Europe has to offer, I was taken aback when I realised there was an actual robe with my name on it (well, it didn't ACTUALLY have my name on it, but you know what I mean) neatly hung in the wardrobe upon my arrival.

The room was clean, modern and oh-so-sleek – without feeling too pretentious.

The high-tech design made operating the controls an absolute dream. The lighting, curtains and room temperature could be controlled from the various panels located a different points throughout the suite. There was even one right beside the bed meaning I didn't even have to lift my head off the pillow when I forgot the switch off the bathroom light – the DREAM!

There was also an espresso machine which made getting out of the gorgeous king size bed that little bit easier.

The Facilities

On site there is a fully equipped gym with Scandinavian saunas and two exclusive rooftop lounges which offer free refreshments 24 hours a day as well as unique views of the city's landscape.

The 24-hour concierge and in-room dining make light work of those late-night cravings and I'm not ashamed to admit the I had a pizza delivered directly to my door in a midnight moment of madness.

What's more, the staff go above and beyond to make your experience the best it can possibly be and are always on hand to answer any queries you may have.

The Food

McGettigans Cookhouse & Bar offers a mouth-watering lunch and dinner menu, as well as tasty cocktails amd premium wines to wash it all down.

I'm a sucker for old-fashioned cooking, so of course I went for the the roast breast of free range chicken served with creamy mash and tender stem broccoli – and oh boy, it did not disappoint.

Cooked to perfection and quickly served, the portion was big enough to satisfy my (rather large) appetite to the point where, to my dismay, I didn't even have room for dessert.

Overall, my experience at The Address was utterly flawless. Bar one or two minor hiccups involving the somewhat confusing layout and my atrocious sense of direction, the whole stay went off without a hitch, and I can confidently say I'll be making a return visit.