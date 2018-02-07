Need a break? Visit the female-only island where all men are banned

Ladies, listen up!

Whether you're looking for a break from the male population or just a bonding trip with the girls, the small island off the coast of Finland might be your perfect destination.

Founded by Kristina Roth, SuperShe promises its female visitors a relaxing atmosphere, health focussed activities and good vibes all round – oh, and there's no men either.

SuperShe operates a strict 'No Boys Allowed' policy, allowing women to focus on themselves without any distractions from the opposite sex.

The founder, and former consultant, was inspired to create the island resort after taking several restorative holidays at the Ashram in Calabasas, Calif., and the nearby Ranch Malibu.

An while she says she enjoyed both experiences, she believes that the male presence dampened the relaxing vibes.

“When there was a cute guy, women would put on lipstick,” Kristina told The New York Post.

“The idea is, hey, focus on yourself — don’t try to get your hormones up.”

She chose Finland as the location after falling in love with one of the locals – who's parents also just so happen to own the island next door.

“His parents own an island on the archipelago, and he kept telling me, the island next door is for sale.”

“I said, I’m not interested, I just bought a beautiful piece of land in Turks and Caicos — I’m really not interested.” But once she saw the place, she fell in love with serene landscape.

Despite the female-only rule, Roth insists she's not a man-hater and is even open to the possibility of allowing men to visit SuperShe in the future.

So, does this sound like your dream holiday? Public reservations will open this July, though costs are yet to be determined.

For more information check out supershe.com.