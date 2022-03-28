Fan-favourite Strictly professional decides to leave the show

Another much-loved Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer has announced this morning that they’ve decided to leave the show.

After nine long years of taking part in the beloved BBC series, Slovenian dancer Aljaž Škorjanec has revealed that his time is up.

Taking to Instagram on Monday morning, the 32-year-old dancer announced the sad news that the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing has been his last.

“On a beautiful sunny day in May 2013 one phone call changed my life forever! It went like this… We would like to offer you a position on @bbcstrictly as a professional dancer,” Alijaz sweetly recalled.

“A dream became a reality and it was the biggest opportunity for a 23 year old boy from Slovenia. It didn’t matter how many beautiful ballrooms I performed in during my competitive career, stepping onto the sacred Strictly floor was the most nervous I had ever been.”

“A little while ago I made the tough decision that Strictly 2021 would be my last. The show has given me an opportunity and freedom to create and express myself in front of millions of people every weekend for the last 9 years.”

Alijaz goes on to thank all of the amazing people who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make Strictly the sensation it is.

“Being a part of a group of professionals that inspire and push you to be better every step of the way is humbling and I will carry that inspiration with me forever. Every year the lineup of dancers would change but one thing stayed the same, WE WERE THE BEST! And this is one thing that I know will never change on Strictly!” Alijaz proudly continued in his Instagram caption.

“My beautiful partners.. It's hard to put into words how many beautiful memories we have had. I LOVE YOU ALL!” Throughout the years, Alijaz has been paired up with quite a few celebrities, eager to learn everything they can about ballroom dancing, including the likes of This Morning’s Alison Hammond, Call The Midwife’s Helen George and Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies.

“And finally, thank YOU, the people that watch Strictly who have been so kind to me all these years. Every comment, vote, kind message never went unnoticed. You are the reason we all do it, thank you!”

Concluding his lengthy announcement post, Alijaz wrote, “I have lots of exciting stuff planned that I will fill you in on soon. I can't wait to see what the future holds! KEEEEEP DANCING!”