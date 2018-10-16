‘Fallen for her’: Laura Anderson is dating this Love Island star

Another Love Island couple called it quits last month. We must admit we were pretty gutted to hear about Laura Anderson and Paul Knops break up, but it looks like the Scottish beauty has already moved on with someone pretty special.

The air hostess just couldn’t seem to catch a break during her time on Love Island, but it looks like her love life has just got a hell of a lot more exciting in recent weeks.

Following her split from Paul, Laura has caught the attention of one very popular Love Island contestant.

According to The Sun, Laura and former Love Island winner Max Morley are dating.

“Laura and Max have been going on secret dates for a number of weeks now.

“They’re really starting to get close and are definitely very well suited,” they revealed.

It sounds like the 29-year-old has really impressed her fellow reality star.

The source added: “He has really fallen for her and things are going well between them.”

Laura and Max have been pretty quiet about their relationship, but they have started openly flirting on Instagram, so we’re sure they’ll be ‘insta-official- any day now.

She even hinted at their blossoming romance on social media, confirming to fans that she had happily moved on from Paul: “I’ve moved on, I’m happily seeing someone else, which I have chosen to keep private.”

We are delighted to see Laura might be lucky in love again.