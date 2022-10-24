Fabulous pantos & shows to enjoy on the run up to Christmas

We know it’s a little early to mention Christmas as Halloween is still yet to come, but we’re just so excited for the festive season this year that we had to show you all of the incredible pantomimes and shows coming to stages nationwide this year.

Nothing quite says Christmas like a classic panto, and this year is no different as we see plenty of incredible shows will be taking place all over the county in the run up to Christmas and into the New Year. The line-up for pantomimes is better than ever with action packed stories like ‘The Jungle Book’, to fairytale classics like ‘Sleeping Beauty’, there is something to suit every member of the family.

We’re sure you’ll be left belly laughing and getting involved shouting, ‘He’s behind you!’, at these fantastic stage shows. So check out the great pantos coming to a stage near you over the Christmas Period.

Peter Pan

University Concert Hall, Limerick

December 15, 2022- January 3, 2023

Tickets available here from €24

The iconic flyaway fairytale, ‘Peter Pan’, will run at UCH from Thursday 15 December with two shows per day including a sensory show on December 23 at 2pm. You’ll get to see the boy who never grew up with Wendy and Tinkerbell, as they travel to Never Never Land to go against the hilariously horrible Captain Hook and his band of pirates.

The incredible cast includes Fair City star Johnny Ward as Peter Pan, panto’s favourite Richie Hayes, Limerick’s own Myles Breen, radio presenter John Sharpson, musical theatre star Evan O’Hanlon, actor Esther Brady and the award-winning Hazel Park perform with crazy costumes, stunning sets and laugh out loud comedy.

The Jungle Book

Gaiety Theatre, Dublin

November 27, 2022 – January 8, 2023

Tickets available here from €21

The Gaiety Theatre is helping you forget all about your troubles and your strife with this year’s Pantomime, ‘The Jungle Book’. Join the cast on a tropical adventure with Mowgli, the man-child, as he swings and sings his way through this jungle journey. There will be plenty of Panto monkey-business and hiss-terical shenanigans as you meet all of your favourite jungle friends along the way, as well as a few familiar animal crackers!

But you never know what could be lurking in the leafy shadows as danger is never very far when evil is on the prowl. So, for the bare necessities of life, look no further than this year’s Gaiety Pantomime, ‘The Jungle Book’, because this is no ordinary Panto… It’s a Gaiety Panto!

Sleeping Beauty

Cork Opera House

December 1, 2022- January 20, 2023

Tickets available here from €17.50

Unlike Sleeping Beauty, audience members will be wide awake and entranced as this magical tale unfolds before their eyes. Joining Nanny Nellie and friends as they take on Maleficent and try to free the beautiful princess from the evil curse that has been put upon her.

With amazing colour, fantastic costumes, live music, breath-taking dance and loads of belly laughs, this magical musical rollercoaster is perfect for all of the family to enjoy this Christmas.

Snow White

The National Stadium, Dublin

December 13, 2022- January 8, 2023

Tickets available here from €16

This year’s spectacular pantomime Snow White & Sammy and Buffy will see many famous faces take to the stage to bring the classic tale to life with hilarious comedy and fabulous costumes.

RTE GAA commentator Marty Morrissey will bring his exuberant personality into frame as The Magic Mirror, while popular comedienne Katherine Lynch will be this year’s Wicked Queen and Ireland AM’s Alan Hughes stars as Sammy Sausages.

Hansel & Gretel

The Helix, Dublin

November 25, 2022- January 15, 2023

Tickets available here from €27.50

The Helix and TheatreworX are delighted to announce this year’s panto of Hansel & Gretel which will see all of the Helix panto favourites back and better than ever including Buddy and Laurel, played by Colin Hughes and Adam Mannion. Continuing the tradition, there will be a special sensory friendly performance on December 20 at 6pm.

The cast of Hansel & Gretel is bigger than ever before and jam-packed with talented actors from Ireland’s premier tenor Paul Byrom to multi-talented Orla Jennings and AIMS award winner and all-round funny man Chris Corroon as Dame Lola.

Cinderella

Grand Opera House, Belfast

December 3, 2022- January 15, 2023

Tickets available here from £20

Get your glass slippers ready as your carriage awaits to whisk you off to the home of pantomime in Northern Ireland, where this year’s classic ‘Cinderella’ is hitting the stage.

Tormented by her wicked step-sisters, Cinderella’s life is miserable. Her only comfort is her loyal best friend Buttons, until her Fairy Godmother appears and swaps the princess’ rags for a stunning ball gown before flying her off to the Ball where she sees her Prince.

This year’s production of Cinderella is not to be missed as it is full of laugh-out-loud comedy, stunning scenery, outrageous costumes and special effects that give the ultimate wow-factor!