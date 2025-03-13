Fab lineup unveiled for The Late Late Show’s St. Patrick’s Day special

The Late Late Show have released their lineup for this year’s St. Patrick’s weekend special!

Ahead of this Monday’s Paddy’s Day celebrations, Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty will be providing us with an evening filled with music, dancing, reunions and returns!

To mark 35 years since Ireland first qualified for the World Cup, the 1990 Republic of Ireland squad will be reuniting on the sofa with Patrick. Mick McCarthy, Niall Quinn, Packie Bonner, Ronnie Whelan, Ray Houghton, John Aldridge, Kevin Sheedy, David O'Leary, Andy Townsend, Chris Hughton, Chris Morris, Steve Staunton, Kevin Moran, Bernie Slaven, John Sheridan, Frank Stapleton and David Kelly will all be together to to relive one of Ireland’s most memorable sporting moments, Italia 90.

As its success continues around the world, the cast of Riverdance will be taking over the studio to perform the hit global phenomenon, which first began as the interval act during the Eurovision Song Contest 1994.

Cork singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot will be on the show to perform his new song ‘Little Dreaming’. Cian will be chatting to Patrick about everything that has happened in his career so far, from singing the National Anthems at last week's Six Nations game, and winning his first Grammy, to recently announcing his first headline show at the 3Arena.

Ahead of this Sunday’s Dancing with the Stars Ireland final, the four finalists – Jack Woolley, Rhys McClenaghan, Kayleigh Trappe and Danny O’Carroll – and their pro-partners – Alexandra Vladimirov, Laura Nolan, Ervinas Merfeldas and Salome Chachua – will be in the studio to chat about their time on the series.

For this week’s musical act, B*Witched will be making their return to The Late Late Show to perform an ultimate fan favourite.

And that’s not all! Irish rugby fans in Rome will also have the chance to win a pair of tickets to the Italy v Ireland match this Saturday.

The Late Late Show airs tomorrow night (Friday, March 14) on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.