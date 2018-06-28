Extra tickets for Paul Simon’s Dublin show have been released

A limited number of extra seated tickets are being released for Paul Simon’s highly anticipated Dublin show.

The legendary songwriter, recording artist and performer Paul Simon’s farewell concert tour comes to the RDS Dublin on Friday 13 July, bringing to the stage a stunning, career-spanning repertoire of timeless hits and classic songs which have permeated and influenced popular culture for generations.

It is especially poignant that Paul Simon will perform his farewell concert tour in the RDS, where he first performed in Ireland in 1982 as Simon and Garfunkel.

He will be joined by James Taylor & his All-Star Band and Bonnie Raitt.

Tickets will go on sale this Monday 2 July at 9 am from Ticketmaster, so make sure you set your alarm to get your hands on these tickets.