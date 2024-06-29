Explorium reopens with cutting-edge augmented reality experiences

Irish Rugby Player, Andrew Porter’, Andrew Porter, was on hand this morning to re-open Explorium, Ireland’s National Sport and Science Centre located in Sandyford, Dublin 18. Originally opened in 2019, Explorium is a world-class educational 110,000 sq ft facility offering almost 250 exhibits and immersive experiences, including a range of new and exciting exhibitions for all to enjoy this summer.

The new attractions are sure to grab the attention of sport and science fans and include “COOL IT”, an interactive 6,000 sq ft experience that gives participants the chance to track their climate impact and explore potential solutions in a fun and engaging way. The incredible robot ‘Recycleops’ was built locally from recycled parts and the F1 simulator gives guests a chance to experience real speed and pit stops!

In partnership with Verse Augmented Reality, Explorium Activities has added the ‘Unreal Gardens’ and ‘Star Walk’ immersive AR journeys that transport visitors into a magical world of nature or on an exciting journey through the solar system in a 2,500 sq ft state of the art space, the first of its kind in Europe.

Explorium is also delighted to announce the addition of a Sensory Room for families with children with additional needs to enjoy the benefits of a 1,500 sq ft sensory area to engage in developmental play in a calming environment. Access to the Sensory Room is provided free of charge upon booking the appropriate ticket online.

Welcoming guests back with an impressive lineup of innovative exhibits and experiences that aim to educate, engage, and entertain all ages, Explorium Junior serves ages 2-7, while Explorium Science and Explorium Activities serve ages 8 to adult.

Irish Rugby Player, Andrew Porter said: “I’m delighted to reopen Explorium, Ireland’s National Sports and Science centre and launch the new and exciting exhibitions. I’ve been a big fan of Explorium for many years, so it’s brilliant to see it open again after covid! It’s a great day out for all”

Explorium Junior re-opened in January and has already welcomed over 60,000 visitors, clearly showing the immense need and demand for informal science learning, both locally and nationally. The rest of Explorium is now open with something for everyone from age 8 to adult and caters to individuals, families, groups, school tours, birthday parties, corporate events and other functions.

Explorium Science offers a purpose-built 110-seater cinema and auditorium plus almost 250 exhibits and immersive experiences, including its original G-Force bike, a Formula One simulator, Tesla Lightning Show, Gravity Room, Planetary Zone, and Sport Science area. Explorium Activities offers two amazing climbing walls, with Urban Climb for beginners and Conquer your Fears for more advanced climbers, plus incredible adventures in our Virtual Reality or Augmented Reality attractions.

Charlie Kelly, co- founder of Explorium commented: “We are very proud to have created a world-class destination for science, sport, technology and innovation, making science relevant and accessible to people of all ages. Our ambition is to be a champion of science nationally and locally, inspiring the next generation of scientists, athletes, inventors, artists, and engineers. We’re thrilled to open the new attractions – the state-of-the-art Augmented Reality experience is the first of its kind in Europe. Parents are crying out for space for their children to learn, play, and create, in a safe, modern and accessible space, and we welcome all ages back to Explorium. There is something here for everyone. What we have managed to achieve is truly unique in Ireland.”

During the summer, Explorium Science and Explorium Activities are open from Tuesday to Sunday, from 10:00am to 6:00pm, with late hours on Fridays until 8:00pm. Junior Explorium is open daily, from Monday to Sunday, from 9:30am to 5:30pm. Tickets can be bought from www.explorium.ie and pre-booking is recommended.