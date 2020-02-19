Coronavirus: Medical experts warn public to stay away from A&E

Medical experts are warning the public to stay away from A&E if they suspect coronavirus. Dr Chris Luke and Kingston Mills stressed that the risk of the coronavirus spreading is low.

They told RTÉ’s Sean O’ Rourke: “Let there be no panic. Self isolation is the ideal way to deal with the situation in Ireland. Too many people come into A&E with minor illnesses.”

“It’s vital that people don’t come to A&E. The majority of illnesses like this are best treated at home,” they stressed.

No cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Ireland thus far. Professor Mills said the virus will likely reach Ireland but there is nothing to worry about as the HSE has the correct measures in place.

“It’s almost inevitable that there will be two to three cases, but it’s not going to suddenly spread to the whole community,” he said.

There is no current treatment for COVID-19 but the experts believe a vaccine will be made available in the coming months.

The new virus causes symptoms including pneumonia, confusion, dizziness, muscle ache, fever, cough, headache, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.

The Chinese national health commissioner, Mr Li Bin said the disease was “mainly transmitted through the respiratory tract.”

Coughs and sneezes are the main way this virus is spread, experts shared. The virus can also be spread by close personal contact, touching an object with the virus on it and then touching your mouth, nose, eyes before washing your hands.

The public has been advised to carry hand sanitizer at all times. Practicing good hand hygiene is essential. You should also cover your mouth when you need to sneeze or cough. Sneezing or coughing into your elbow is recommended, especially if you’re in a public space.