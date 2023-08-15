Experience an unforgettable luxury break away with a stay at The Club at Goffs

As the leaves begin to change and a crisp breeze fills the air, The Club at Goffs have some enchanting autumn offerings, designed to make date nights truly special. Nestled in the heart of Kildare, the luxury hotel invites couples to embrace the beauty of the season and indulge in a memorable romantic escape.

At The Club at Goffs, love is the main attraction, and every moment is designed to leave guests feeling on cloud nine. Pack your bags and enjoy a date night away that will make your heart race. At this haven of romance, it’s okay to horse around a little!

The romantic getaway includes a complimentary glass of Prosecco before check in, with blankets provided and guests can soak up the last of the day’s sun on the private balcony’s overlooking the serene paddock.

Shoppers can visit the Newbridge Silverware Visitor Centre on the doorstep, while culture vultures can visit nearby Castletown House, a stunning estate that offers the perfect backdrop for an enchanting walk.

For those that share a mutual love for horse racing, guests can check out the nearby racecourses and witness the thundering hooves, cheering crowds, and the thrill of the track.

And for the real treat, Chef de Cuisine Derry Clarke and head chef James Sheridan and their team provide culinary delights by candlelight.

For the perfect night away, Stay & Dine (with food by Derry Clarke) for €280 dinner, bed & breakfast.

Stay 2+ nights and get 20% off the total price

Stay 3+ nights and get 30% off the total price

*exclusions may apply on certain dates

www.clubhotel.ie