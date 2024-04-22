Exceptional dining? Unrivalled value & secret delights at Kinara Kitchen, Ranelagh

Ranelagh mainstay Kinara Kitchen has long been a local hub of mouth-watering food, killer cocktails and unparalleled conviviality, and 2024 is set to be no exception. This Spring, the award-winning Pakistani eatery is inviting customers to experience all it has to offer, with new menus and spaces to explore for customers both new and returning.

DUBLIN’S BEST EARLY BIRD?

A long-standing foodie favourite, Kinara Kitchen’s Early Bird offering is renowned for big flavours on a budget. For just €29.50, diners can enjoy a starter and a main course with pilau rice and plain naan for unbeatable value. In its ever-evolving nature, Kinara Kitchen’s Springtime offering sees the Early Bird feature new Dum Boti, a creamy tenderloin beef starter as well as dishes such as the beloved Prawn Jalfrezi, a marinated prawn dish cooked with aromatic onions, tomatoes and garlic.

Available every Wednesday and Thursday from 4-7 pm, this delectable offering is perfect for those looking to dine on a dime!

TEMPTING THALI LUNCH

The Pakistani Thali Plate, a staple at Kinara Kitchen, offers a harmonious blend of diverse dishes, all served on a single platter. This traditional meal epitomises the essence of communal dining and the joy of sharing.'Thali' translates to 'Plate', symbolising a complete, circular experience of sharing and togetherness.

Speaking on the Thali Lunch offering, General Manager Talha Pasha says: "Our Thali is a culinary tapestry, combining rice, bread, diverse vegetables, lentils, meat or a sweet dish, along with chutneys and pickles. Each element enhances the meal's harmony of flavours and textures, offering a balanced and gratifying experience. Kinara Kitchen is proud to present this light, yet fulfilling lunch, embodying the Pakistani tradition of enjoying a variety. It's a feast for the soul, ideal for working lunches or social gatherings at home. Whatever the occasion, we're always happy to welcome our customers."

Available every Thursday and Friday from 12-4 pm, diners can enjoy this Pakistani tradition in the heart of Ranelagh for just €18.95.

AWARD-WINNING COCKTAILS

In a bid to create uncompromising offerings, Kinara Kitchen is mixing up a wide array of delicious cocktails to be enjoyed on their own or as the perfect complement to your meal. Bartender Andrei Petrescu is known for his innovative cocktail creations, with Kinara Kitchen recently awarded ‘Best Cocktail Experience’ at the Asian Restaurant Awards 2023.

For a fan of the classics, Andrei’s ‘Adonis’ cocktail, made with Manzanilla sherry, Italian vermouth and bitters is sure to hit the spot. If you’re feeling adventurous, ‘The Coconu-Truffle Boulervadier’ is made with Rye, Campari, Italian vermouth, black truffle and coconut for a luxurious drink to mark your meal in style.

A SPACE WORTH SAVOURING

A hidden gem in one of Dublin’s coolest suburbs, Kinara Kitchen’s spacious upper floor is now open for private bookings for up to 25 people. A versatile space for hosting, this beautiful area with its own private bar also opens out into the restaurant’s rooftop terrace. Ideal for businesses hosting corporate groups by day or perhaps an engagement party after all those holiday proposals in the evening, upstairs at Kinara Kitchen can also facilitate Birthday parties, family gatherings, or simply a secret spot to enjoy an Early Bird!

For more visit www.kinarakitchen.ie.