Example announces girlfriend Daisy Cox is pregnant

Example is set to become a dad again!

Congratulations are in order for the singer and DJ as he and his girlfriend Daisy Cox have announced the wonderful news that they’re expecting their first child together.

Example, whose real name is Elliot John Gleave, is already a dad to Evander and Ennio, whom he shares with his ex-wife Erin McNaught.

Example and Daisy shared the exciting news of their pregnancy online alongside a collection of pictures from a maternity photoshoot.

In a joint Instagram post, the snaps show the couple posing on the beach as they cradled Daisy’s blossoming baby bump.Daisy captioned the sweet images, “We can’t wait to meet you”.

Many fans and loved ones of the pair headed to the comments to send congratulatory messages to the parents-to-be.

One commenter penned, “Congratulations to you both. Awesome news”. “This is such lovely news! Huge congratulations”, wrote a second fan.

Another commenter added, “Congratulations guys this is amazing news, so pleased for you both xxxxx”

Example also commented on the post to say, “Huge thank you to the young lady who took these pictures for us this morning on the beach (whilst she was renting surfboards!) and made this look like some kinda professional shoot”.

The news of Example’s latest addition comes just months after his ex-wife announced that she was expecting a little one with her boyfriend Stasi 'Stace Cadet' Kotaras.

In May, Erin revealed, “This year's Mother's Day was an extra special one for Stasi and me. Feeling like the luckiest ducks in the world to have a little miracle on the way”.

Example and Erin shared the news of their split in October 2022. The Changed the Way You Kiss Me singer and Australian model released a statement at the time that reads, “We have had an amazing 11 years together, but just a few too many adventures. Obviously we spent a lot of time behind the scenes trying to figure things out, but we came to the realisation that perhaps our time as a couple had just come to a natural end”.

“So we have decided to go our separate ways whilst there is still an abundance of love and respect for one another. We have been co-parenting happily and effectively now for almost half a year and our boys are surrounded by love”.